STARKVILLE -– Mike Leach’s approach to fall camp is simple: competition, execution, consistency and improvement.
It’s an approach that’s been challenged at points during camp. Leach has questioned the team’s consistency at times — calling it a streaky squad.
He hasn’t shied away from pointing out flaws in execution like when he matter-of-factly said some players on his offensive line think they’re better than they might be.
But two areas he’s generally praised are competition and improvement.
From the first day of camp — highlighted by the quarterback battle — Leach made it clear most positions would be determined through competition. He has said that the competition and intensity have been good for Mississippi State.
Thursday his focus was improvement — the improvement he’s seen thus far and the improvement he wants to see from the team’s first scrimmage last week to the upcoming one Saturday.
Will Rogers continued with the first team reps Thursday continuing the expectation that he’ll be the starting quarterback when the season gets underway Sept. 4 against Louisiana Tech in Davis Wade Stadium.
Regardless of who’s behind center, the offensive line will need to step up.
It’s a unit that struggled last season and left more to be desired after Saturday’s scrimmage, allowing 10 sacks. Leach called them out, and in many cases when a coach does something like that you expect the player(s) to respond the following week.
“I think so,” Leach said when asked if the offensive line has made that response. “The biggest thing: we’ve gotta put good plays closer together. We make plenty of good plays. We make them in streaks sometimes.”
Leach said Aug. 9 that the line could still move around and that the five getting first team reps (Charles Cross, Kameron Jones, LaQuinston Sharp, Kwatrivous Johnson and Scott Lashley) aren’t necessarily locked into those spots.
“A little more (confident) would be a good way to put it,” Leach said when asked on where that stands 10 days later.
It appears that core is still together, though Cole Smith got some snaps at center with the first team during Thursday’s practice.
Sharp has garnered attention in camp with his move from guard to center. He was a player who didn’t see the field much last season, but his play toward the end of the year and confidence coming into this season have made the move as seamless as Leach could ask for.
“Just so hard to move. He’s a thick guy with long arms — so hard to move,” Leach said. “When he stopped pressing on himself and let himself play, then he really started to take off.”
Saturday’s scrimmage offers a chance to gauge how far the line has come in a week.
MSU is approaching mock game week where periods will be similar to those seen in a regular season game, which Leach says allows the coaches to start making some decisions.
“We’d like to be in a good position to do that and really have a crisp, well-executed scrimmage,” Leach said.