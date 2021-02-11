BOONEVILLE • Foul trouble held back Pine Grove through three quarters, but it didn’t keep them down forever.
The Lady Panthers erased a five-point deficit at the end of the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth for a 60-50 win over Jumpertown in the semifinals of the Division 1-1A Tournament on Thursday night, advancing to Friday’s championship game against Biggersville.
Pine Grove (15-10) struggled offensively in the third, scoring one field goal at the 7:28 mark, where Jumpertown (12-10) then closed the period on a 13-0 run for the 37-32 lead.
To start the fourth, Ellie Fryar and two other starters who stayed in foul trouble for most of the night, reentered the game and changed the momentum.
Fryar scored eight of her 11 points, dished out all three assists and came away with five of her six steals in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Panthers flip the script.
“She’s just gives us extra possessions with her energy,” said Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates of the sophomore guard. “She’s a big part of that first five that allows us to get into our press and sets that we want to run.”
With her teammates on the bench, senior Kenzie Miller stepped up with a game-high 31 points. Miller’s shot, however, was a little off for most of the night, shooting just 27% from the field. Where the senior made up for it was at the charity stripe, knocking down 18 of her 21 attempts.
“I just had confidence that I was going to make those free throws even if my shot wasn’t falling in other areas,” said Miller. “We practice free throws a lot and it paid off tonight.”
Jumpertown’s Cheyanna Johnson led her team with 12 points. Brianna Mason added 10 point and seven rebounds in the loss.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pine Grove went on a 20-4 run to start the fourth quarter to take a 52-41 lead with 3:20 left.
Point Maker: Miller shot 18 of 21 from the free throw line in part of her 31 points.
Talking Point: “They picked up intensity and we didn’t match it. We weren’t prepared for their full court man-to-man press because we didn’t see it a lot this year, and that’s on me for not having us ready for it.” -Jumpertown coach David Mason.