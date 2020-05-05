Jason Miller is returning to Tupelo High School.
Miller was approved by the school board on Tuesday afternoon to serve as the school’s new activities director.
Miller is from Tupelo, and he graduated from Tupelo High in 1997. He began coaching and teaching at Tupelo in 2005, then left for DeSoto Central in 2014.
He served as athletics director and assistant baseball coach at DeSoto Central the last few years. He helped lead the Jaguars to back-to-back MHSAA Class 6A state championships in baseball the last two seasons.
“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to come back,” Miller said. “When this opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer for me to get back home. I’m super excited to get back and get started.”
Not only will Miller be over athletics, but he will be over all activities that the school offers.
In the special-called board meeting on Tuesday, the board said it felt the school activities such as art, dance, music, band and madrigals were left on their own, so the job description was modified to include every activity at Tupelo, not just sports.