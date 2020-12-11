TUPELO – Three games out of quarantine, Tupelo’s boys looked as sharp as they have all season Friday night.
So did Lamarus Miller.
The senior guard led the No. 9-ranked Golden Wave to an 81-80 win over No. 2 Pontotoc. It was Miller’s second game back after having surgery on his shooting hand.
“He brought a lot of energy tonight, and I’m just happy he could come out there and perform well,” Tupelo coach Jeff Norwood said.
Miller finished with a team-high 20 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Although Tupelo (4-2) led wire to wire, it had trouble pinning Pontotoc (7-2) to the mat.
Braxton Bishop’s bank shot at the buzzer gave the Wave a 71-67 lead after three quarters, and the advantage swelled to 70-61 after a Miller layup with 4:55 left in the fourth.
But the Warriors chipped away and got within 80-77 on a 3-point play by Gavin Brinker with 1:18 left.
Bishop then made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 37 seconds to seal the win. He finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals.
The Wave also got 15 points from London Fields.
“It was the best team effort that we’ve had thus far this season against a quality team,” Norwood said.
Brinker had 25 points and eight rebounds to pace Pontotoc, while Rock Robinson scored 19 to go with nine boards.
Rebounding was an issue for the Warriors. Tupelo beat them 31-24 on the glass, including 16-3 in the first half. But for coach Rolley Tipler, that wasn’t what gave his players the most trouble.
“I just think the pressure got us out of our rhythm as far as the offensive sets we ran. It wasn’t fluid at all,” Tipler said.
Pontotoc was without starter Joe Haze Austin, a 6-foot-5 forward, after he rolled his right ankle earlier this week. And Tupelo was missing 3-point sharpshooter Hayes Halbert (hamstring).
Tupelo was just 3 of 13 from downtown but shot 29 of 54 (53.7%) overall.
(G) Pontotoc 68, Tupelo 66: The No. 6 Lady Warriors (9-4) erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and pulled ahead for good on Makayla Boyd’s 3-pointer with under a minute to go.
Pontotoc was led by Samya Brooks, who scored 21 points. Tupelo (4-2) got 17 points from Mikayla Riley.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After Brinker’s 3-point play made it 75-72, Bishop came through at the free throw line to ice it.
Point Maker: Miller shot 7 of 10 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “That’s a big win. Last year we got beat by 20-something, and we came out and did the thing.” – Miller