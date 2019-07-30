STARKVILLE – Tupelo Christian Prep’s Jackson Mills is one round away from claiming the 2019 Coke Tour Championship.
Mills, the boys 16-18 division leader, shot a course-best, 2-under 70 at the Starkville Country Club on Tuesday in the championship tournament of the Coca-Cola Junior Golf Tour.
The second round of the event continues today with the champions being crowned afterwards.
Despite a two-hour rain delay that halted the golfers, Mills put up the best score of the day. When he was playing in the rain, he was 2-over on the front nine, but shot 4-under after the turn to give himself the lead.
He beat out Starkville’s Zach Buntin, who shot par at 72.
“The key thing for me today was just having fun and knowing that I can play,” Mills said. “The rain didn’t really mess me up too bad. I’m just going to have to come out here and have fun again tomorrow and focus.”
With two wins already this summer, Mills will claim the overall championship with a win today.
In the Girls 13-18 division, Nettleton’s Sarah Raper has already claimed the overall championship by separating herself throughout the summer. With five wins already, no other golfer can catch her in points.
On Tuesday though, Kate McElhinney grabbed the best score of the day. She finished with a 13-over 85, one stroke better than Kossuth’s Chesney Joyner and three strokes better than Raper.
The rain didn’t treat her too kindly either, and she was 6-over through four holes. When the sun came out, she turned her day around quickly.
“We had to wait about two hours before we started, but I think that was fine because we got to sit and I got my nerves out,” McElhinney said. “When we started, it was still raining a lot but the rain died down and it got sunny and it was beautiful.”
Other Divisions
The Powerade leader Cameron Knight finished with a par-36 on his nine holes, five strokes better than second-place Thomas Graves.
In the boys 10-11, brother Jackson Knight also took the lead with a 42, four strokes better than second place. In the boys 12-13, division leader Bryce Cooper shot a 9-over 81 to take control.
Only four golfers were in the boys 14-15 division, and Parker Todd leads after one day. He shot a 5-over 77.