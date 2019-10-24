Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer gave fans a glimpse at his team on Thursday evening during an intrasquad scrimmage.
The Bulldogs played five quarters – two 10-minute quarters against one another and three more against a male practice squad.
"We had more fans tonight than we had during our first game in 2012 when we beat Houston," Schaefer said. "I really appreciate all our fans coming out tonight and supporting our girls. It was great to get out there and get some of the jitters tonight. We will go look at the film, and as we always say, the film doesn't lie."
During the intrasquad portion of the scrimmage, the White team topped their Maroon counterparts 51-37 thanks to 18 points from JaMya Mingo-Young. The freshman guard shot 7 of 9 from the field and was a perfect 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Myah Taylor and Sidney Cooks scored nine points apiece in the White's first half win.
The Maroon squad was led in scoring by Jayla Hemingway with 11 points followed by Rickea Jackson with 10 points and Jordan Danberry with eight.
The male practice squad aptly named “The Guys” beat the Bulldogs 66-51 in the final 30 minutes of play. Jessika Carter was the lone player to score in double figures with 10 points and also grabbed five rebounds. Jackson added eight points and Andra Espinoza-Hunter scored seven during that portion of the scrimmage.
Junior guard Bre’Amber Scott was not present for Thursday’s scrimmage.
MSU will host Lubbock Christian in an exhibition game on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.