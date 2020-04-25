Scouts for the Minnesota Vikings must have loved what they saw from Mississippi State’s secondary this past season.
After selecting cornerback Cameron Dantzler in the third round, the Vikings dipped back into Starkville to select safety Brian Cole II in the seventh round on Saturday.
Cole was the fifth and final Bulldog to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Saginaw, Michigan started 16 of 17 career games at MSU making 78 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Cole also returned 16 kickoffs for a 20.6 yard average.
As a senior, Cole started all 12 games during the regular season. He finished third on the team with 67 stops including 7.5 for loss, two sacks, three pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Cole began his career as a wide receiver at Michigan, appearing in three games for the Wolverines as a true freshman before transferring to East Mississippi Community College.