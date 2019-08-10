Former Mississippi State pitcher Ethan Small is working on a remarkable streak to open his pro career.
Small, a first-round draft pick by Milwaukee in June, has pitched nine shutout innings in four innings-limited starts – the latest being three perfect innings for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday night.
In his team’s eventual 7-2 win at Burlington, Small (0-0) struck out three – giving him 13 strikeouts against just one walk in his four starts.
He made two Rookie League starts in June – with three perfect innings – for the Arizona Brewers Gold squad before his callup to Wisconsin.
Opposing batters are hitting .107 against Small.
In Friday’s game, teammate Thomas Dillard – the Timber Rattlers’ rookie first baseman from Ole Miss – homered and drove in three runs.