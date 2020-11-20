WINONA – Miscues were the name of the game for Amory in the third round of the playoffs.
After getting a lead twice, once in each half, the Panthers (9-2) had a mistake on two kicks that ended up leading to 16 Winona points as the Tigers (9-1) advanced with a 45-35 win in the third round of the playoffs.
“It was just a game full of miscues,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “In the kicking game, we obviously didn’t play great there, had the miscue before the half, but our kids fought tonight.
"Their running back (Deriaun Townsend) was a little better than us tonight.”
The Panthers trailed 23-14 at the half, but went back on top 28-23 as Hunter Jones hit Jay Hampton for touchdown strikes of 11 and 39 yards on their first two possessions of the third.
The momentum was short-lived as Winona retook the lead after a muffed punt to open the fourth.
Charleston French got them back to within three on his run with 5:47 to go, but the Tigers ripped off a big play and iced the win with Townsend’s fourth score of the night.
In the first half, Jones hit Griffin for a pair of scores, including one between three defenders for a 14-7 lead, but Winona answered with 17-straight points to end the second, including one on the first mistake on a kickoff.
“We had some things going offensively, but then we squandered some opportunities as well,” Glenn said.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: Amory’s muffed punt with 10 minutes to go led to Winona taking the lead for good.
Point Man: Winona running back Deriaun Townsend scored four of the Tigers’ touchdowns.
Talking Point: “I’m proud of our seniors and the hard work they have done for four years and the sweat and tears that they have shed, and we are grateful for those guys and what they put into this program.”
NOTES
• Amory quarterback Hunter Jones ended his four-year career with 263 passing yards and four touchdowns.
•Jay Hampton and Braxton Griffin each had over 100 receiving yards and two scores.
• Winona matches up with North Panola in the North finals.