TUPELO • Tupelo finally found a dynamic running game, but it wasn’t enough on Friday night.
The Golden Wave came up short in its Division 1-6A opener, losing 21-19 to Hernando. It’s the first time in eight tries that Hernando has beaten Tupelo.
The Tigers did it with some clutch offensive plays. They were 6 of 13 on third downs, including a 15-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilcke to Reed Flangan on a third-and-10 to make it a 21-13 game late in the third quarter.
“I’m really happy for these guys,” Hernando coach Will Wolfe said. “We felt like this was a good group, and I’m just real excited about them. We don’t look like much getting off the bus, but we’re scrappy, and they play hard.”
Hernando (2-2, 1-0) took a 14-7 lead into halftime, but then Tupelo (1-3, 0-1) found a groove in its running game.
On their opening possession of the third quarter, the Wave marched 78 yards in 10 plays – all runs – with Kyson Brown’s 1-yard plunge making it 14-13. And that’s where the score stayed after a botched point-after snap.
It wasn’t the only special teams miscue of the night. There was a missed 34-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
There was also a holding call that wiped out a Brown touchdown run in the second quarter. Tupelo ended up turning it over on downs.
“I’m going to say it, I’m embarrassed,” first-year Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “It’s obviously on me. We didn’t execute when we had opportunities to execute. We’re still letting little things beat us.”
Brown scored again on a 12-yard run with 11:17 left in the fourth, but the two-point conversion failed.
Brown finished with 90 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, as the Wave rushed for a season-high 204 yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo got the ball back with 3:09 to go but was stopped a yard shy of the marker on fourth down.
Point Man: Wilcke completed 17 of 28 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We didn’t capitalize when it mattered.” – Hardin
Notes
• Tupelo played without outside linebacker Dalton Hughes (foot) and right tackle Gentry Turner (ACL), both of whom are out for the season.
• Tupelo receiver Corbin Huggins had another nice game, making six catches for 69 yards.
• Tupelo travels to Olive Branch next week.