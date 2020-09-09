|Overall
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Starkville (8)
|(1-0)
|80
|2. South Panola
|(1-0)
|60
|3. Oak Grove
|(1-0)
|53
|4. West Point
|(0-1)
|49
|5. West Jones
|(1-0)
|35
|6. Madison Central
|(1-0)
|32
|7. Oxford
|(1-0)
|21
|8. Picayune
|(1-0)
|20
|9. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
|(3-0)
|17
|10. Neshoba Central
|(1-0)
|15
Others receiving votes: Corinth 13, Clinton 10, Warren Central 8, Lafayette 8, St. Joseph, Greenville 6, Jackson Prep 6, Jefferson Davis County 4, Grenada 2, Taylorsville 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Nanih Waiya (4)
|(1-0)
|81
|2. Biggersville (1)
|(1-0)
|67
|3. Lumberton (3)
|(0-1)
|61
|4. Baldwyn
|(0-0)
|41
|5. TCPS
|(0-1)
|24
Others receiving votes: Resurrection Catholic 22, Sebastopol 19, Okolona 15, Noxapater 15, H.W. Byers 9, Mount Olive 6.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Taylorsville (7)
|(0-0)
|88
|2. Scott Central (2)
|(1-0)
|76
|3. North Side
|(0-0)
|47
|4. Bay Springs
|(1-0)
|44
|5. East Webster
|(1-0)
|43
Others receiving votes: Enterprise Clarke 15, Walnut 9, East Union 8, Wesson 6, Calhoun City 6, J.Z. George 6, Union 6, Puckett 6.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Jefferson Davis County (6)
|(1-0)
|77
|2. Noxubee County (1)
|(1-0)
|74
|3. Columbia (1)
|(1-0)
|54
|4. Magee (1)
|(1-0)
|51
|5. Houston
|(1-0)
|22
Others receiving votes: West Marion 19, Ruleville 17, Nettleton 14, Choctaw County 12, Choctaw Central 7, Tylertown 7, Port Gibson 6.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Corinth (8)
|(1-0)
|89
|2. Louisville (1)
|(1-0)
|82
|3. Poplarville
|(0-1)
|60
|4. West Lauderdale
|(1-0)
|47
|5. Newton County
|(1-0)
|42
Others receiving votes: McComb 8, North Pike 7, Yazoo City 7, Tishomingo County 6, Purvis 6, Leake Central 6.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. West Point (6)
|(0-1)
|84
|2. West Jones (2)
|(1-0)
|70
|3. Picayune (1)
|(1-0)
|67
|4. Neshoba Central
|(1-0)
|64
|5. Lafayette
|(1-0)
|47
Others receiving votes: Hattiesburg 13, Pascagoula 8, Ridgeland 7.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Starkville (9)
|(1-0)
|90
|2. South Panola
|(1-0)
|72
|3. Oak Grove
|(1-0)
|59
|4. Madison Central
|(1-0)
|57
|5. Warren Central
|(1-0)
|32
Others receiving votes: Clinton 20, Oxford 15, D'Iberville 8, Olive Branch 7.
|Class Private Schools
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (6)
|(3-0)
|78
|2. Jackson Prep (1)
|(2-0)
|62
|3. St. Joseph, Greenville (1)
|(3-0)
|42
|4. Heritage Aca.
|(2-1)
|41
|5. Leake Aca.
|(3-0)
|32
Others receiving votes: Greenville Christian 16, Cathedral 13, Jackson Aca. 9, Presbyterian Christian 8, Pillow Aca. 7, Adams Christian 6, Hartfield Academy 6.
NOTE: All AP members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; The Times Of South Mississippi, Hattiesburg; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; NE Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg.