Luke Altmyer's Starkville Yellowjackets are ranked No. 1 overall in this week's high school football state poll.

Overall
SchoolW-LPts
1. Starkville (8)(1-0)80
2. South Panola(1-0)60
3. Oak Grove(1-0)53
4. West Point(0-1)49
5. West Jones(1-0)35
6. Madison Central(1-0)32
7. Oxford(1-0)21
8. Picayune(1-0)20
9. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.(3-0)17
10. Neshoba Central(1-0)15

Others receiving votes: Corinth 13, Clinton 10, Warren Central 8, Lafayette 8, St. Joseph, Greenville 6, Jackson Prep 6, Jefferson Davis County 4, Grenada 2, Taylorsville 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Nanih Waiya (4)(1-0)81
2. Biggersville (1)(1-0)67
3. Lumberton (3)(0-1)61
4. Baldwyn(0-0)41
5. TCPS(0-1)24

Others receiving votes: Resurrection Catholic 22, Sebastopol 19, Okolona 15, Noxapater 15, H.W. Byers 9, Mount Olive 6.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Taylorsville (7)(0-0)88
2. Scott Central (2)(1-0)76
3. North Side(0-0)47
4. Bay Springs(1-0)44
5. East Webster(1-0)43

Others receiving votes: Enterprise Clarke 15, Walnut 9, East Union 8, Wesson 6, Calhoun City 6, J.Z. George 6, Union 6, Puckett 6.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Jefferson Davis County (6)(1-0)77
2. Noxubee County (1)(1-0)74
3. Columbia (1)(1-0)54
4. Magee (1)(1-0)51
5. Houston(1-0)22

Others receiving votes: West Marion 19, Ruleville 17, Nettleton 14, Choctaw County 12, Choctaw Central 7, Tylertown 7, Port Gibson 6.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Corinth (8)(1-0)89
2. Louisville (1)(1-0)82
3. Poplarville(0-1)60
4. West Lauderdale(1-0)47
5. Newton County(1-0)42

Others receiving votes: McComb 8, North Pike 7, Yazoo City 7, Tishomingo County 6, Purvis 6, Leake Central 6.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPts
1. West Point (6)(0-1)84
2. West Jones (2)(1-0)70
3. Picayune (1)(1-0)67
4. Neshoba Central(1-0)64
5. Lafayette(1-0)47

Others receiving votes: Hattiesburg 13, Pascagoula 8, Ridgeland 7.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Starkville (9)(1-0)90
2. South Panola(1-0)72
3. Oak Grove(1-0)59
4. Madison Central(1-0)57
5. Warren Central(1-0)32

Others receiving votes: Clinton 20, Oxford 15, D'Iberville 8, Olive Branch 7.

Class Private Schools
SchoolW-LPts
1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (6)(3-0)78
2. Jackson Prep (1)(2-0)62
3. St. Joseph, Greenville (1)(3-0)42
4. Heritage Aca.(2-1)41
5. Leake Aca.(3-0)32

Others receiving votes: Greenville Christian 16, Cathedral 13, Jackson Aca. 9, Presbyterian Christian 8, Pillow Aca. 7, Adams Christian 6, Hartfield Academy 6.

NOTE: All AP members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; The Times Of South Mississippi, Hattiesburg; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; NE Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg.

 

