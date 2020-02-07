The state of Mississippi will be well represented at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this year with a dozen players attending from MSU, Ole Miss and Southern Miss among the 337 invitees.
Safety Brian Cole II, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., wide receiver Stephen Guidry, offensive linemen Tyre Phillips and Darryl Williams and defensive end Chauncey Rivers all accepted invitations for the Bulldogs.
Running back Scottie Phillips and defensive linemen Josiah Coatney, Benito Jones and Qaadir Sheppard will represent the Rebels while wide receiver Quez Watkins is the lone Southern Miss invitee to the event held at Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 23-March 1.
Mississippi State is one of 16 schools to send seven or more players to the combine and join LSU (16), Alabama (10), Georgia (10), Auburn (9) and Florida (8) from the SEC. The Bulldogs sent a school-record eight players to the event last year.
Logan Lowery