The task of picking an All-Decade Football Team for Mississippi State proved to be more difficult than I initially thought due to all the success the Bulldogs have enjoyed over the last 10 seasons and going to a bowl each year.
Granted, there were some gimmes – like Dak Prescott being the quarterback, because he could very well be the best player to ever pass through the program. But other positions were a lot more challenging.
Defensive tackle was probably the toughest and leaving a guy as talented as Chris Jones off the list is downright criminal – just as much as it would’ve been to leave off Fletcher Cox or Jeffery Simmons.
Defensive end, linebacker and cornerback were also difficult to select. Pernell McPhee received plenty of consideration at defensive end as did former Bulldogs Cameron Lawrence, Beniquez Brown, Chris White and Deontae Skinner at linebacker.
Corey Broomfield was also hard to leave off after a stellar college career at corner, but it’s hard to argue with the success Darius Slay had in his short stint in Starkville and continues to have as a Pro Bowler in the NFL.
Some positions were subjective picks and others were based on production. But one certainty is that MSU has seen an enormous amount of talent pass through the program in the past decade.
Offense
QB
Dak Prescott 2012-15
RB
Kylin Hill 2017-19
WR
Chad Bumphis 2009-12
Fred Ross 2013-16
De’Runnya Wilson 2013-15
TE
Malcolm Johnson 2011-14
OT
Derek Sherrod 2007-10
Martinas Rankin 2016-17
OG
Gabe Jackson 2010-13
Elgton Jenkins 2015-18
C
Dillon Day 2011-14
All-purpose
LaDarius Perkins 2010-13
Defense
DE
Preston Smith 2011-14
Montez Sweat 2017-18
DT
Fletcher Cox 2009-11
Jeffery Simmons 2016-18
LB
K.J. Wright 2007-10
Benardrick McKinney 2012-14
Richie Brown 2013-16
CB
Johnthan Banks 2009-12
Darius Slay 2011-12
S
Johnathan Abram 2017-18
Nickoe Whitley 2010-13
Specialists
K
Jace Christmann 2017-
P
Logan Cooke 2014-17
KR
Leon Berry 2009-10
PR
Chad Bumphis 2009-12