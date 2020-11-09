STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State and Auburn football game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
Mississippi State was set to host Auburn for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium, but it is being postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals inside the MSU program, the SEC announced on Monday.
The game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, which is a built-in open week specifically intended for COVID-19 postponements.
“Based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-COVID injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available,” MSU Athletics director John Cohen said in a press release. “While we are disappointed that Saturday’s game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field.”
The SEC’s COVID-19 management parameters developed by its Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force includes a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship student-athletes available to participate in a game with a minimum number of scholarship players required for some positions. The requirements include one quarterback; seven offensive linemen, including one center; and four defensive linemen.
Mississippi State does not meet that requirement, reportedly due to at least one injury along the offensive line.
The Bulldogs almost didn’t meet that requirement last week against Vanderbilt. Mike Leach said in his weekly press conference that Mississippi State had one player over the required threshold, so it was no surprise that the game had to be postponed this week.
He said players have been trickling in and out with COVID the last few weeks. Leach also said that this postponement isn’t due to an increase in tests from last week, but instead simply just can’t meet the required number of players.
None of the coaches on the staff currently have COVID. Every coach that has gotten it got it earlier in the season or in the preseason. Leach said he even believes he had it at one point in March, but never took a test to see.
While this is an ongoing situation, Leach isn’t sure when his team will be able to return to team activities or practice. He hopes this will not affect the Mississippi State at Georgia game schedule for Nov. 21.