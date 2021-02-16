Mississippi St Arkansas Basketball

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland reacts after a call against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Michael Woods - freelancer, FR171531 AP

Mississippi State's matchup against Auburn, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now tipoff at 4 p.m. on Thursday, the school announced via social media on Monday.

The game will broadcast on ESPNU. 

