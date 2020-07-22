The Mississippi State football program could lose another non-conference game soon.
The Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, has formally asked the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University to suspend football and other contact sports this fall. This request comes after an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in people aged between 20-39 in the state.
Mississippi State is set to open the 2020 football season against the University of New Mexico on September 5.
If that game is postponed or canceled, Mississippi State will be down two non-conference games this fall.
The Bulldogs already lost their game against Alabama A&M, which was set for November 21, when the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) postponed all of its fall sports to the spring.
Multiple conferences have already postponed their seasons to the spring, including the Ivy League, Patriot League, MEAC, A-10 and CAA.
Officials in the Southeastern Conference met last week but decided to wait until later in the month to make a decision regarding football schedules. The start of other fall sports – volleyball, soccer and cross country – were postponed through at least Aug. 31.
In the Power Five, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences have already announced they will play conference-only football schedules this fall. MSU does not have a Big Ten or Pac-12 opponent on its schedule.