NEW ORLEANS • Football season has finally returned.
After a busy offseason for Mississippi State – which saw multiple transfers in and out, a highly-publicized quarterback competition and recent NCAA sanctions involving 10 players – the Bulldogs will at last take the field against Louisiana today.
The game begins at 11 a.m. on ESPNU inside the Mercedes- Benz Superdome.
It’s a day that players and coaches alike have been eager to see arrive.
“We’ve got a bunch of ballplayers that love ball and they’ve been preparing for this moment all of camp,” said MSU running backs coach Terry Richardson. “Even from a coaching standpoint, we’ve done some different things and some similar things and we want to see how that stuff is going to look and if it’s going to give us a chance to win football games on Saturdays.”
MSU has won eight of its last 11 season openers, including a 63-6 victory over Stephen F. Austin in Joe Moorhead’s debut as head coach last year. The Bulldogs went on to defeat today’s opponent Louisiana 56-10 two weeks later but there is always some uncertainty that comes along with starting the season off.
“In openers a lot of it goes into turnover margin, a lot of it goes into special teams play and a lot of it goes into execution,” Moorhead said. “You certainly enter the game with an element of the unknown.”
One of those unknown factors for both teams will involve the quarterbacks. The Ragin’ Cajuns have a good idea of what they’ll be getting in junior Levi Lewis after appearing in all 14 games as a back-up last year and making three starts as as freshman.
But the Bulldogs’ signal caller, Tommy Stevens, is brand new to the program having transferred in from Penn State during the summer. Today will also mark Stevens’ first career start as a 22-year old, fifth-year senior.
“You can’t dismiss the emotional component of having your first start, specifically as an SEC player,” Moorhead said. “I think he’s just got to do a great job of managing that. He is mature and a level-headed kid. Hopefully he can continue that and manage those natural excitement levels that you get in your first start.”
Despite the lopsided loss to State last season, Louisiana was able to break even at 7-7 and appeared in both the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game as well as the Cure Bowl under first-year coach Billy Napier.
The Ragin’ Cajuns come into today’s game with a chip on their shoulder with many players on their roster being passed over by Southeastern Conference schools during recruiting.
“This is a game where the kids get fired up and excited about playing an SEC West team,” Moorhead said. “We are expecting to see their best.”