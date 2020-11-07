STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s football team held off a late scare by Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt, 24-17, at Davis Wade Stadium. Mississippi State (2-4) saw a 17-point first-half lead shrink to three points in the fourth quarter, but the defense forced two turnovers on consecutive drives to secure the win.
Marquiss Spencer intercepted Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals at the MSU 30-yard line to stop a potential scoring drive, then linebacker Tyrus Wheat had a strip-sack on Seals at Vanderbilt’s 13-yard line to set up a game-securing touchdown drive.
“I thought we did a really good job of taking the ball away from them,” head coach Mike Leach said of his defense. “We played hard and gave up some big plays. Definitely sloppy at times, but I thought we did some good things on defense.”
Freshman quarterback Will Rogers started the game, and Mississippi State’s offense looked to find a new gear on its first three drives.
Rogers hit Osirus Mitchell for a touchdown pass on the first drive, Dillon Johnson scored on a 4-yard touchdown run on the second drive, and Brandon Ruiz kicked a 25-yard field goal to put MSU up 17-0 on the third drive.
After that, though, the Mississippi State offense of the last four games returned. The Bulldogs punted on seven consecutive drives, and Mississippi State’s lead slowly chipped away.
During the stretch of seven consecutive punts, Mississippi State had 42 yards and went three and out five times.
“I have a lot of respect for Vanderbilt,” Leach said. “They didn’t really do anything. They just saw us lined up, and they pressured us some, and basically watched us take turns screwing up, playing timid, and sitting on the sideline with blank, wide-eyed faces. I’m getting sick and tired of that.”
Seals and the Vanderbilt (0-5) offense found success during MSU’s scoreless stretch in the second half. Seals connected with Chris Pierce Jr. on a 2-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead tot 17-7 in the third quarter, then Keyon Henry-Brooks scored on a 27-yard touchdown run on the next drive to make it 17-14.
On Vandy’s next possession, the Commodores drove 48 yards before Spencer intercepted Seals. MSU was forced to punt, and Wheat strip-sacked Seals on the next drive.
Rogers and company started the drive on Vandy’s 13-yard line, and Jo’quavious Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to push MSU’s lead to 24-14 with 2:43 left in the game.
Rogers finished the game 35 of 46 passing for 226 yards and one touchdown. Marks finished the game with seven catches for 22 yards and six carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.
Vanderbilt drove back down the field, but opted for a field goal with 38 seconds left to cut the lead to 24-17. On the following kickoff, Austin Williams recovered the onside kick attempt.
Mississippi State will host Auburn (4-2) next week at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.