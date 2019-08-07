Mississippi State will play away from home only once until the middle of October to open the 2020 football season.
The Bulldogs begin the year playing four of their first five games inside Davis Wade Stadium against New Mexico, Arkansas, Tulane and Texas A&M. MSU’s lone road contest during that stretch comes in Week 2 at N.C. State, the first time the Bulldogs have trekked to Raleigh since 1940.
The rest of October however is an SEC gauntlet that includes back-to-back road games at Alabama and LSU and closes out the month at home against Auburn. The Bulldogs will receive a bye before playing the Crimson Tide.
Missouri makes its first ever trip to Starkville to start off November, marking just the second gridiron meeting since the Tigers joined the SEC.
State’s final two conference games come on the road at Kentucky and Ole Miss with FCS foe Alabama A&M sandwiched in the middle. The Egg Bowl will fall on Thanksgiving yet again in 2020 and the second straight year the Bulldogs have scheduled a cupcake prior to their rivalry game with the Rebels.
Mississippi State 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 5 New Mexico
Sept. 12 at N.C. State
Sept. 19 Arkansas
Sept. 26 Tulane
Oct. 3 Texas A&M
Oct. 17 at Alabama
Oct. 24 at LSU
Oct. 31 Auburn
Nov. 7 Missouri
Nov. 14 at Kentucky
Nov. 21 Alabama A&M
Nov. 26 at Ole Miss