No. 10 Mississippi State takes the floor for the second time in three days as it hosts UT Martin tonight at 7.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a successful season opener on Saturday with a 91-58 victory over Southern Miss led by 16 points from junior forward Chloe Bibby.
UT Martin lost its season opener at Saint Louis last week, 56-50. Junior guard Tamiah Stanford scored 19 points for the Skyhawks.
MSU is a perfect 5-0 against UT Martin and won the last meeting 94-61 in Tupelo on Dec. 16, 2003.
Logan Lowery