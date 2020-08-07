Ole Miss and Mississippi State have learned which SEC East opponents they will play in the 2020 college football season.
The Southeastern Conference released each member team’s two additional opponents on Friday. Teams will continue to play their inter-divisional schedule, plus four teams from the opposite division.
Mississippi State added Vanderbilt at home and a trip to Georgia. Ole Miss added South Carolina at home and an away game against Kentucky.
The full team schedule, which features 10 conference games and no non-conference games, is expected to be announced next week.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss will each continue to play every SEC West team, which also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M.
The four SEC East opponents Mississippi State will face are Kentucky, Missouri, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
Mississippi State last faced Kentucky in 2019, Missouri in 2015, Georgia in 2017 and Vanderbilt in 2014.
The four SEC East opponents Ole Miss will face are Vanderbilt, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina.
Ole Miss last faced Vanderbilt in 2019, Florida in 2015, Kentucky in 2017 and South Carolina in 2018.
Other notable matches announced on Friday include Arkansas drawing both Georgia and Florida, while LSU seemingly got the easiest path with the addition of Missouri and Vanderbilt. Florida will travel to College Station to face Texas A&M, while Auburn will travel to Tennessee.