STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State football program has to learn Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense in an expedited fashion this preseason.
After the spring football practices were canceled and fall practice was delayed due to COVID-19, the Southeastern Conference begins fall camp on Monday.
The plan is to start the conference-only season on Sept. 26.
In the meantime, the Bulldogs have a lot of new faces learning a new playbook on offense.
Transfer quarterback KJ Costello and preseason All-American running back Kylin Hill return as the most experienced players, while the receiving corps features a plethora of new players and question marks.
Osirus Mitchell is the most experienced receiver, playing in 35 games over three years with 60 receptions for 908 yards and 10 touchdowns. JaVonta Payton also brings a small amount of production from last year, playing in 13 games with nine catches for 147 yards.
Outside of those two, the Bulldogs will rely on inexperienced or transfer receivers.
Tyrell Shavers announced his transfer from the University of Alabama earlier this summer. Shavers, at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, has been compared athletically to former Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf.
Shavers was a four-star receiver out of high school in 2017 and played in 28 games across the last two seasons at Alabama. His only stats were one catch for 20 yards, one rush for 14 yards and a blocked punt for a touchdown.
One of the biggest transfers and now a question mark is Malik Heath, who was arrested on Wednesday for DUI and four other charges. Heath was a four-star junior college receiver at Co-Lin, and was ranked as one of the top junior college players in the country.
At Co-Lin, he played in 17 games and had 61 receptions for 835 yards and seven touchdowns. He is expected to play a big part in the Air-Raid offense, but his recent arrest could lead to suspension or bigger troubles for the Bulldogs.