The Mississippi State baseball team is one win away from its first national championship.
No. 7 seed MSU beat No. 4 Vanderbilt, 13-2, in Tuesday night's Game 2 of the College World Series championship series held at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Every batter in the starting lineup recorded a hit as the Bulldogs spread 14 hits around the ballpark and took advantage of 12 Vanderbilt free passes - 10 walks and two hit batters.
The Mississippi State (49-18) win ties the best-of-three series, 1-1. Vanderbilt won Game 1 on Monday, 8-2.
The winner-take-all Game 3 will be today at 6 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN2.
"Big bounce-back game from our guys, just resilient group," head coach Chris Lemonis said. "We've had our back against the wall, feels like all year long, and they just keep responding. ... We took a punch. We came back, played really good baseball."
The pitching matchup tonight will likely be Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker and Mississippi State’s Will Bednar.
Rocker, who pitched on Friday night, will be on four days rest. He is 14-3 with a 2.52 ERA and has 173 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings this year.
Bednar last pitched on Saturday, 97 pitches against Texas, and will be on three days rest. He is 8-1 with a 3.34 ERA and has not lost a start since April 17 against Ole Miss.
"He's probably one of the best to ever play in college baseball," Lemonis said of Rocker. "I keep telling our guys it's going to be a tough road. Our road is always going to be the tough one. We'll have to beat the best if we want to win a national championship."
After Vanderbilt scored seven runs on four free passes and three hits in the first inning Monday night in Game 1, the Bulldogs flipped the script in Game 2.
Tied 1-1 in the third inning, Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little allowed a leadoff infield single and three consecutive walks to give MSU a 2-1 lead. Scotty Dubrule then hit a two-run single that bounced off the pitcher’s foot into right field to push the lead to 4-1.
A wild pitch scored a fifth run, while Dubrule picked up his third RBI of the night in the fourth inning after three more Vanderbilt walks loaded the bases for MSU.
Mississippi State scored two more runs on four singles in the fifth inning to push the lead to 8-1, then put the game out of reach with a five-run seventh inning.
In the five-run inning that put MSU up 13-1, the Bulldogs were walked twice, hit-by-pitch twice and had three RBI singles.
"We wanted to grind (Little) out," Lemonis said of his team's hitting approach. "He has really good stuff. The batting averages off of some of his stuff is really tough, so we felt like we really had to stay on the ball, move the ball, stay in the strike zone and hit balls in the strike zone. And we were able to do that."
Dubrule finished the night with two hits and four RBIs. MSU had four players record multiple hits, including nine-hole hitter Lane Forsythe with three hits.
On the pitching side, Mississippi State was able to save closer Landon Sims – not only because of the lopsided score, but the pitching performances of Houston Harding and Preston Johnson.
Harding started the game and allowed only one run on two hits and two walks. The lone run he gave up was a solo home run from CJ Rodriguez that tied the game, 1-1, in the second.
He pitched four innings and left with Mississippi State leading, 6-1.
Preston Johnson (4-0) took over and pitched a career-high five innings with 74 pitches. He allowed one hit and one walk in his first two innings, then pitched a perfect seventh and eighth.
He came back out for the ninth and gave up a two-out solo home run to Vanderbilt pinch-hitter Maxwell Romero Jr., but bounced back with a groundout to end the game. He struck out a career-high seven batters.
"We're ecstatic because, 1, we're still playing; and 2, we used two arms tonight," Lemonis said. "We have an opportunity to use some different guys tomorrow now because of the score."