STARKVILLE · Emmanuel Forbes was on a knee on the sideline between Mississippi State’s practice fields, taking a moment to catch his breath between reps.
Hovering above him was fellow cornerback Martin Emerson, who was imitating what happened on the previous rep so the two Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list snubs don’t let the mistake repeat itself.
Through the grind and heat of this fall camp, Emerson took the extra effort to ensure he and his teammate on the other side of the field are on the same page. It’s what makes perhaps the SEC’s top cornerback duo an even more dangerous one.
“Both of us have SEC experience,” Forbes said following Friday’s practice. “It helps a lot — communicating and letting each other know what we need to get better at and what plays (opponents) run.”
Forbes, who says he weighs 170 pounds, spent the offseason focusing on his weight and speed — two areas he feels he’s improved in.
But where Emerson sees the most improvement with Forbes’ transition from a freshman to a sophomore is not physical.
“His technique has improved, but really it’s more mental,” Emerson said. “We all have talent, so when it gets hard, when we get tired, that’s when you gotta turn it to another level.”
Emerson is drawing first-round attention from NFL scouts. With this potentially being his final season with the Bulldogs, the defensive backs room got good news Friday evening.
Three-star defensive back Donovan Johnson (class of 2022) announced his commitment to MSU over schools such as Auburn on Twitter.
C.J. Morgan embracing veteran role
SEC fans may be surprised to see safety C.J. Morgan is still around after he admits feeling like he’s been playing at MSU for 12 years.
Morgan’s true freshman season came in 2016 in which he redshirted, and after a knee injury sidelined him last season he’s thankful for the extra year of eligibility he has this season.
“I didn’t think I’d get a chance to play football again after hurting my knee, but here I am,” Morgan said.
Morgan is completing his Master’s this year while embracing a coach-like role. He encourages younger players to “play the hand that you’re dealt” especially during difficult circumstances.
“You might feel like you get placed at the bottom of the totem pole sometimes, but it’s alright,” Morgan says. “It makes you feel accomplished when you work your way up. You feel like you earned it.”
MSU’s first game this season is against Louisiana Tech (Sept. 4) — a team from Morgan’s home state.
Morgan said he has quite a few friends from high school who play for La. Tech now as the chirping has already begun with the regular season opener three weeks away.
Scrimmage provides fall camp checkpoint
Saturday will give Mike Leach and his staff a chance to gauge their team’s progress when the team shifts over to Davis Wade Stadium for a scrimmage.
For defenders, it provides a chance to lay some real tackles. On offense, it gives Will Rogers and Chance Lovertich more opportunities to showcase why they should be under center for an offense looking to improve in Year 2 under Leach.
The scrimmage also gives presumed starting center LaQuinston Sharp a shot to develop more chemistry with the QBs as he makes the move from guard.
“I try to have a little fun with them,” Sharp said.
Sharp says he must be more verbal at center to ensure the others on the line work as one, but he’s hopeful his work will reward him with a starting spot in his third season at MSU as a junior college transfer.
“I’m still learning a little bit, but everything’s going good,” Sharp said.