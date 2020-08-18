Mississippi State learned its 2020 college football schedule on Monday and a few things stick out.
The Bulldogs open up the season traveling to the defending national champions, LSU, on Sept. 26. LSU returns eight total starters from its 15-0 team, including four on offense.
Two of those starters are receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall, who had 33 receiving touchdowns between them last year. This will be Mike Leach’s first game running the Air Raid this year, so could be a shootout.
The Bulldogs will then host Arkansas, travel to Kentucky and host preseason No. 9-ranked Texas A&M before an off week on Oct. 24.
Coming out of the off week, Mississippi State enters a brutal four-game stretch. MSU travels to play No. 2 Alabama on Oct. 31, which is a fitting opponent on Halloween.
State then gets a refresher with Vanderbilt at home, then hosts No. 8 Auburn before traveling to No. 4 Georgia. That’s three preseason Top 10 opponents within four weeks and four preseason Top 10 opponents in five games including Texas A&M.
Last year, Mississippi State lost to Auburn, 56-23, to Alabama, 38-7, and to Texas A&M, 49-30. MSU last played Georgia in 2017 with Georgia winning, 31-3.
After the brutal stretch, Mississippi State will travel to Ole Miss on Nov. 28, then host Missouri in the final game of the season on Dec. 5.
This will be the first time that Mississippi State and Ole Miss have not met in the last game of the season since 2001, which MSU won 36-28.
MSU and Ole Miss were slated to play in the final game of the season in 2001, but State played BYU on Dec. 1, in a game that was rescheduled after the Sept. 11 attacks.