STARKVILLE – After back-to-back losses, Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead has finally decided to make a move at quarterback.
True freshman Garrett Shrader will be the starting signal caller when the Bulldogs take the field against No. 2 LSU on Saturday.
“I think what we’re doing is giving our team the best opportunity to succeed,” Moorhead told reporters on Monday while making the announcement.
Shrader led MSU to a 28-13 victory over Kentucky in his first career start last month and has relieved senior Tommy Stevens on four other occasions, three of which were due to injuries to Stevens.
“Garrett led us to the win over Kentucky and the way that he came in at the end of the Auburn game and provided a spark and did the same thing at Tennessee,” Moorhead said. “Tommy’s still not completely over some of his (injuries) right now. We just feel like Garrett’s been playing and moving the ball well and gives us a great shot.”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Shrader has completed 57.7 percent of his passes this season for 590 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions and is second on the team with 374 rushing yards and two more scores.
“I’ve had it in my head for the past three years that he was going to be a guy that could lead whatever program he goes to to great things,” Moorhead said. “From the time he stepped onto the field with the helicopter run, to everything that he does on a daily basis in terms of competitiveness, preparation and quite frankly performance has earned the respect of his teammates.”
Moorhead isn’t completely giving up on Stevens either. He feels the former Penn State graduate transfer can use the time to heal up from the right shoulder and right foot injuries he’s sustained this season.
“Tommy’s still going to play a valuable role for us,” Moorhead said. “I’m sure he’ll be in the game again at some point.”
There’s also the question of Keytaon Thompson, the junior quarterback that Stevens initially beat out for the starting job in fall camp. Thompson, who is 2-0 as a starter in his career, has yet to play in 2019 and remains the team’s third option but the Bulldogs are hoping to redshirt him this year.
“If he were to the point where playing him would give us the best opportunity to win, we would but that’s just not where we’re at right now,” Moorhead said.