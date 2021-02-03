STARKVILLE – The No. 24-ranked Mississippi State women’s basketball game with No. 18 Tennessee on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program, the SEC and University announced on Wednesday.
No makeup date has been announced yet.
Mississippi State (8-5, 3-4 in the SEC) will try to find an opponent to schedule on Sunday. The Bulldogs have not played since last Thursday, a 75-52 loss to South Carolina on Jan. 28.
Mississippi State would have played Vanderbilt on Monday, Feb. 1, but the Commodores canceled their season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The next scheduled game for Mississippi State is on Feb. 11 at No. 16 Arkansas.