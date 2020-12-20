Mississippi State football is headed to its program-record 11th-consecutive bowl game.
The Bulldogs (3-7) will take on No. 22 Tulsa (6-2) in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 31 in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.
Mississippi State closed its first regular season for Mike Leach on Saturday with a 51-32 victory at home against Missouri.
Tulsa lost 27-24 to undefeated Cincinnati on a last-second field goal in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday, snapping a six-game winning streak. The Golden Hurricane squad was ranked No. 20 by the AP before the loss.
In all, 12 of 14 SEC teams will appear in bowl games. LSU (5-5) self-imposed a bowl ban for this season and Vanderbilt (0-9) has just hired a new head coach.