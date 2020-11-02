STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s football contest with Vanderbilt on Saturday has a new kickoff time.
Mississippi State will host Vanderbilt on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. It was originally scheduled to be played at 3 p.m.
The Bulldogs (1-4) are looking to stop a four-game skid. After scoring 44 points in an upset win over LSU in the opening week, Mississippi State has scored a measly 30 points in its last four games and was shutout against Alabama last weekend.
Vanderbilt is 0-4 this season and has lost three consecutive games by more than 30 points. The Commodores lost to Ole Miss last week, 54-21. Ole Miss had 641 yards of total offense in the game.
Mississippi State opened as a 16-point favorite in the game.