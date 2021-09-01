Mississippi State

Offense

QB;2;Will Rogers;So.

-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.

RB;7;Jo'quavious Marks;So.

-or- 23;Dillon Johnson;So.

X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.

H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.

Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.

-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.

Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.

LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.

LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.

C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.

RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.

RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.

Defense

DE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.

DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.

NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.

SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.

MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.

WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.

CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.

CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.

FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.

SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.

DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.

Specialists

K;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.

KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.

PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.

LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.

-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.

H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

Louisiana Tech 

Offense

QB;10;Austin Kendall;Gr.

RB;7;Marcus Williams; Gr.

FB;45;Jacob Adams;Jr.

X-WR;83;Tre Harris; Fr. 

Z-WR;13;Isaiah Graham;Sr.

H-WR;6;Smoke Harris;So.

A-WR;5;Griffin Hebert;Jr.

LT;76;Biron Rossell;So.

LG;64;Joshua Mote;Jr.

C;62;Abraham Delfin;Jr.

RG;55;Kellton Hollins;Gr.

RT;57;Chris Fournier;Gr.

Defense

DE;93;Deshon Hall;So.

DT;97;Levi Bell;Jr.

N;94;Keivie Rose;R-Fr.

DE;56;Mykol Clark;R-Fr.

LB;46;Ezekiel Barnett;Sr.

LB;52;Tyler Grubbs; Fr.

LB;3;Trey Baldwin;Sr.

CB;0;Baylen Buchanan;Gr.

CB;11;Cedric Woods;Fr.

S;4;BeeJay Williamson;So.

S;7;Jaiden Cole;Jr. 

Specialists

K;35;Jacob Barnes;R-Fr.

P;30;Cesar Barajas;Gr.

DS;41;Reeves Blankenship;Jr.

KO;30;Cesar Barajas;Gr.

H;66;Noah White;So.

PR;6;Smoke Harris;So.

KR;15;Bub Means;R-Fr. 

Tags

