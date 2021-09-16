Mississippi State (2-0) heads to Memphis (2-0) for the first meeting between the programs since 2011 when MSU won handily.
Since that game, Memphis has been among the most improved programs in the nation. The Tigers have made 26 of their program's 27 AP poll appearances since then and haven't lost at home since 2018.
In this weekend's matchup, here's how the teams stack up:
Quarterbacks
Mississippi State has the more experienced guy, which says a lot because Will Rogers is only a sophomore. Seth Henigan has stepped in as a true freshman for Memphis, but he has hardly played like it.
Henigan has thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions through two games and has 682 passing yards. Rogers has five touchdowns and interception and 664 passing yards in two games.
Edge: Even
Running backs
Jo'quavious Marks continues to lead MSU in receptions (16) and Dillon Johnson (9) isn't far behind. With those 25 catches, they combine to average about five yards per catch. Their short catches out of the backfield along with screens to receivers serve as a pseudo-run game which can be effective when Rogers is attacking downfield.
But on the other side, Brandon Thomas leads the nation in rushing yards.
Edge: Memphis
Receivers/Tight ends
Every position coach spends fall camp talking about depth in their group, but when it comes to receiving MSU was genuine about what it said. State can easily get nine receivers involved in any game.
Memphis actually uses a tight end and sometimes two which will be a stark contrast to Leach's Air Raid. The Tigers' depth at receivers relies more on who will show up rather than how many people will show up.
Edge: MSU
Offensive line
Based on what State has shown through two games, the offensive line will need to make significant improvement before it has the edge over an opponent. Memphis' line is too good for this to be the week.
Edge: Memphis
Defensive line
With De'Monte Russell and Jack Harris back in Week 2, the ability to rotate players proved to be massive for MSU. The Bulldogs picked up four sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Memphis has two sacks this season.
Edge: MSU
Linebackers
Both teams bring an experienced group at linebacker. MSU's linebackers have shown athleticism and ability to keep up with running backs coming out of the backfield, which could be crucial is MSU stuffs the run game like it did against N.C. State.
Memphis' linebackers might struggle to keep up with Marks and Johnson.
Edge: MSU
Secondary
As often as MSU will lose the edge at offensive line, it'll win the secondary matchup. Emmanuel Forbes has proven to be a hard hitting corner that can cover, tackle and create pressure in the backfield. Martin Emerson is an NFL talent.
Edge: MSU
Special teams
What more can be said about Lideatrick Griffin? Noah Grant has had 19 kickoffs this season and just six touchbacks. That could be an issue for Memphis.
Edge: MSU