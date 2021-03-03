chris lemonis stanford 19

Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis 

 AP Photo | Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State baseball team has found its new weekend opponent. 

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (5-2) have scheduled a three-game series with Kent State this weekend at Dudy Noble Field, the schools announced on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch will be at 6 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. 

Mississippi State was originally scheduled to play a series against Tennessee Tech this weekend, March 5-7, but the Golden Eagles canceled due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

Mississippi State has won both of its weekend series this season, 2-1, including a series win over Tulane last weekend where the Bulldogs had two walk off wins. MSU is playing Southern Miss (4-3) on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. 

Kent State is 3-2 this season. The Golden Flashes were swept by Virginia Tech in a double-header to open the season then swept Tennessee Tech in a three-game series this past weekend. 

