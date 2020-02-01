STARKVILLE – For the past three weeks, Mississippi State has proven to be a second-half team.
The Bulldogs solidified that point against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. MSU went into halftime trailing by six before outscoring the Volunteers by 19 in the second half for an 86-73 victory.
“Overall, we played really well in the second half,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “We shot 69 percent from the field in the second half and beat our opponent on the boards by 15. That’s usually going to be a winning formula. We’re doing a great job at the foul line. I’m just really proud of our team.”
It was the Bulldogs’ fifth consecutive conference win after beginning SEC play at 0-3. The victory also snapped a four-game skid to the Volunteers.
Reggie Perry notched his 12th double-double of the season and fifth in the past seven games with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Perry shot 6 of 12 from the field and was 12 of 15 from the free throw line.
“Don’t take it for granted,” Howland said. “Twenty-four (points) and 12 (rebounds) every night is unbelievable.”
D.J. Stewart also provided State with a career-high 20 points and was 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Stewart sank 3s on back-to-back possessions in the second half that stretched Mississippi State’s lead from two to eight in a span of 27 seconds sending a crowd of 8,113 into a frenzy.
“That was amazing,” Stewart said. “Shout out to the fans for coming out. It felt great to see those 3s. Also, shout out to Reggie for finding me. He saw that I’d hit one before and came back to me.”
Robert Woodard II shot 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 14 points while Nick Weatherspoon flirted with a triple-double. Weatherspoon scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out a career-high nine assists.
The Bulldogs (14-7, 5-3 SEC) finished the afternoon shooting 57.1 percent and were 25 of 30 from the charity stripe. MSU out-rebounded the Vols 36-24 with both teams only turning the ball over 14 times combined.
It was the third straight loss for Tennessee, which dropped to 12-9 overall and 4-4 in league play.
Uros Plavsic and Santiago Vescovi led the Volunteers with 16 points apiece while Jalen Johnson scored 13 and Jordan Bowden provided 12.
The Bulldogs head back out onto the road on Tuesday taking on No. 13 Kentucky at 8 p.m. on ESPN.