Mississippi State's defensive coordinator acknowledged if the team’s secondary — anchored by star corners Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes — lives up to its hype, it should mean the front six can get into the backfield.
While Mississippi State’s first scrimmage may have indicated more concern about the offensive line, it provided a glimpse at the excitement its defensive front can bring.
Jordan Davis’ leg injury suffered in the scrimmage causes concern, but the defensive line projects to be among the deeper positions on the team.
Stepping into Davis’ role on the weak side has been redshirt junior Randy Charlton who joins the Bulldogs after transferring from UCF.
Charlton compared his experience in the portal to restarting the recruiting process from high school. The only difference was the limited campus visits due to COVID-19.
Charlton credits culture as a main reason he picked MSU along with the appeal of working with defensive line coach Jeff Phelps.
“He made me feel like I could come in, do some things and be part of a great program,” Charlton said.
Phelps thought Charlton was a good addition because of the things he can do, but what Charlton has grown to appreciate is Phelps’ ability to acknowledge what needs to be done better.
“One thing about him is he’s honest — gonna keep it real,” Charlton said. “No sugarcoating with Coach Phelps.”
Charlton said there’s been no difference in his approach with Davis out. He’s in a different spot on the line, but his mentality and pursuit of strong technique remains the same.
Along with depth, versatility has been emphasized with the defensive front this season.
Jack Harris has been switching between tackle and end. At tackle, he’s learning to adjust to playing at a lower pad level against a three technique. De’Monte Russell has been playing more end facing that five technique.
These individual adjustments Harris says remain the focus in heading into the second scrimmage in order to maintain the results from the first one.
“We all gotta know our pass-rush lanes and know how we fit into Zach’s defense,” Harris says. “He harps on you gotta do your job and not worry about what everbody else is doing. If you do your job, then it’s all gonna fit like a puzzle.”