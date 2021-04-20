STARKVILLE – Preston Johnson has always been a starting pitcher, but the Mississippi State junior has blossomed into one of the Bulldogs’ top bullpen arms this season.
Johnson came to Mississippi State this season out of Hinds Community College, where he started 15 games on the mound and was tied for third in the nation in strikeouts his sophomore year.
Now in his first year in Starkville, Johnson missed time early in the season due to COVID-19 contact tracing, but has since made eight appearances out of the bullpen.
He has pitched 11.2 innings and allowed three earned runs while striking out 21 batters. He has a 1-0 record and a 2.31 ERA.
“I kind of got set back a little bit by (missing the first weekend), but the last couple of weeks I’ve been blessed with a few opportunities to come in the game,” Johnson said. “Some of those were big spots and the Lord’s blessed me with a little bit of success and I’ve turned into one of the first out of the bullpen guys.”
Johnson knew when he signed to play at Mississippi State that he would have trouble breaking into the starting rotation.
Christian MacLeod, Will Bednar and Eric Cerantola held down the three weekend spots and all three were projected to be possible first round selections in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Since then, Cerantola has lost his Sunday starting role to freshman Jackson Fristoe, but Johnson has stayed and welcomed his new role in the bullpen.
That new role, however, did not come without its hardships.
Johnson has always been used to a scheduled start. He’d throw one day on a weekend, throw a bullpen early the next week, then be ready to go again the following weekend.
Now he’s having to be prepared on Friday night and if he doesn’t pitch then, he has to get re-prepared for Saturday. If he doesn’t pitch on Saturday, then he’s preparing for a third-straight day on Sunday and his arm can get a little worn out.
He’s had to train his arm for that.
“You’re throwing four to five hard days a week and that’s something your arm has to get used to,” Johnson said. “It’s rough, but that’s the spot we are in and we are going to embrace it and do the best we can.”
When Johnson has pitched this year, he’s had success with strikeouts.
In his first appearance of the season against Southern Miss, he pitched two scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He followed that with four strikeouts in two innings in another midweek game.
Since moving to a weekend bullpen arm in SEC play, he has seven strikeouts in six innings. While those numbers have come back down to Earth since non-conference play, Johnson is still a strikeout pitcher.
He has five pitches in his arsenal, but really only uses three out of the bullpen - a fastball, changeup, and a gyro-slider.
He also has a 12-6 curveball that he rarely throws and a sinker that he has not thrown yet this year.
He throws his fastball around 75% of the time, and with not having the volume of pitches that come with being a starter means he’s not able to mix in all five pitches on a consistent basis.
His fastball touches 95 mph, and he uses his changeup and slider for strikeouts. He will throw his 12-6 curveball once or twice in a game, but really lets his slider do the dirty work in pitcher-friendly counts.
It's possible that Johnson will be able to showcase his full five-pitch arsenal as a starter next season, but for now, he's content with the position he's in and ready to help the team.
"All you can do is grind and compete your butt off and try to earn the trust from the coaches," Johnson said. "Next year may be a different story. But if I can help the team more being a reliever, then so be it."