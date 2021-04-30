STARKVILLE – The 2021 NFL draft will not be as full of excitement as the last few have been for Mississippi State football fans, but there are still a few Bulldogs that could hear their names called in later rounds.
The first round of the NFL draft wrapped up on Thursday night, while the second and third rounds continue tonight at 6 p.m.
Rounds 4-7 will begin Saturday at 11 a.m.
No Mississippi State players were selected in Thursday’s first round, but former star running back Kylin Hill will likely be the first MSU player taken and has a chance to be drafted tonight.
Hill, who rushed for 2,535 yards and 16 touchdowns in his MSU career, has been projected to be drafted anywhere from the second round to the sixth round.
NFL.com projects Hill as a fourth-round selection to the Cleveland Browns, while CBS Sports and PFF each project Hill to get selected in the sixth round.
After rushing for 1,350 yards his junior season, Hill elected to forego the 2020 draft and returned to Starkville for his senior season. Mike Leach was hired in the spring and Hill was excited to showcase his pass-catching skills for NFL scouts.
He only played in three games, however, before he left the program. He had only 15 carries for 58 yards and 23 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown.
Returning for his senior year then quitting could have hurt the star player more than help, because Hill went from an All-SEC back to the No. 15 ranked running back by NFL.com and is projected only to serve as a back-up in the NFL.
NFL.com only projected one other Mississippi State player to be selected in the draft. Marquiss Spencer, who had 30 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks this year, is projected to be selected in the fifth round on Saturday.
Linebacker Erroll Thompson is projected to get drafted by WalterFootball.com, but that is the only mock draft that has the linebacker with 300-plus career tackles being selected. NFL.com has him going undrafted.
The only other players that could be drafted are quarterback KJ Costello, guard Dareuan Parker or safety Marcus Murphy, but all three are projected to go undrafted.