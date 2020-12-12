STARKVILLE – After improving in each of its last two ballgames, the Mississippi State offense visibly regressed on Saturday night and reverted into the dreadful offense that has been present for most of the season.
Auburn beat Mississippi State, 24-10, and held the Bulldogs (2-7) to only 240 yards of offense.
It was Mississippi State’s worst offensive performance since the Vanderbilt game on Nov. 7 and marked the fifth time this season Mississippi State's offense has been held under 300 total yards.
Freshman quarterback Will Rogers was sacked six times and threw two interceptions while Mississippi State was just 4 of 16 on third down and 0 of 2 on fourth down.
“I thought Auburn’s got a good defense and they have most of the year,” MSU coach Mike Leach said. “And then I thought we missed some opportunities. I thought we had some self-inflicted wounds. It’s almost like the worst thing happened at the worst time for us.”
As bad as the offense performed, the defense played well for most of the game. Mississippi State’s defense held Auburn (6-4) to three field goals in the first three quarters of the game before eventually being worn down.
Auburn had only 153 yards of offense entering the fourth quarter. The Tigers got to Mississippi State’s 10, 20, and 28-yard line on three different drives during that stretch, and Anders Carlson’s three field goals gave Auburn a 9-3 lead in the fourth quarter.
Overall, Mississippi State held Auburn to 343 yards of offense and contained quarterback Bo Nix to only 125 passing yards. Auburn did most of its damage on the ground with 218 rushing yards – 192 of which came from freshman running back Tank Bigsby.
“I think our defense continues to grow,” Leach said. “I thought one thing towards the end, on both sides of the ball for us, we got fatigued because we are playing with not too many guys. I thought they played extremely hard and I think Zach (Arnett, defensive coordinator) gets a great deal out of them and brings a lot of intensity and the players thrive on that.”
On Mississippi State’s first play of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs, down 9-3, punted the ball on 4th-and-5 at Auburn’s 43-yard line. MSU downed the ball at the Auburn 5-yard line, but the Tigers then drove 95 yards on 10 plays to go up 16-3 with 10:03 left in the game.
Mississippi State’s offense got a little boost when freshman Lideatrick Griffin returned the following kickoff 65 yards to Auburn’s 30-yard line. Five plays later, Austin Williams caught a 8-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to cut the lead to 16-10.
Auburn’s offense then drove straight back down the field, 75 yards on five runs, to push the lead back to two possessions. Bigsby had runs of 15, 15, 24 and 3 yards before a personal foul allowed Nix to scramble in for a 3-yard touchdown run.
After the two-point conversion, Auburn led 24-10 with 6:03 left in the game. Mississippi State's offense then proceeded to turn the ball over on downs on each of its last two possessions.