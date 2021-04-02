STARKVILLE – Mississippi State pitcher Riley Self will miss the rest of the season with a torn UCL, sources confirmed with the Daily Journal on Friday.
Self, a fifth-year senior, suffered his arm injury last Friday in a pitching appearance against Arkansas. He will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair the torn ligament.
Self appeared in seven games this season and pitched five innings. He allowed three earned runs on nine hits, four walks and seven strikeouts. He finishes the year with a 5.40 era.
In his Mississippi State career, Self has appeared in 86 games and has a 13-2 record with a 3.85 era and 9 saves. He’s allowed 48 earned runs in 112.1 innings.
Self’s best season came as a freshman where he made 36 appearances out of the bullpen with a 5-2 record and a 3.72 era with eight saves. He was named to the Baseball America freshman All-American team.