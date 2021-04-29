OXFORD – Elijah Moore will watch the NFL Draft’s first round tonight, but whether he becomes an engaged participant remains to be seen.
If his name isn’t called tonight, with his Ole Miss highlights flashed across the screen, Moore may be surprised.
He told media after the Ole Miss Pro Day in March that he he believed he should be taken not only in the first round but first overall.
While his self-confidence can be an asset, no one else expects him to unseat Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence from the top spot.
Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah and offensive lineman Royce Newman are expected third-day draft hopefuls or possible free agents.
There’s disagreement over where Moore will land in the draft, though he isn’t expected to fall past the early picks of the second round.
“You can’t tell me there are that many people better than me. I feel I’m the best offensive player in the whole draft,” Moore said in March.
His numbers and versatility within the Lane Kiffin-Jeff Lebby offense make that claim believable. Moore led the nation in receptions per game (10.8) and in receiving yards per game (149.1).
He finished second to Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, in total receptions (117-86) while playing five fewer games.
Most draft analysts seem to agree on LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and the Alabama tandem of Smith and Jaylen Waddle as the top three receivers in the draft.
Pass-catching tight end Kyle Pitts of Florida is also believed to be solid in the top half of the first round.
After those top three receivers, different people have different favorites.
ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay both have Moore in the first round in their final mock drafts. The Sporting News released its final pre-draft rankings for wide receivers Tuesday and had nine others listed ahead of Moore.
Kiper has Moore going to the Tennessee Titans where he would rejoin former Ole Miss teammate and confidant AJ Brown.
“That would be a blessing. We talk about it all the time. Wherever we go we just want to dominate,” Moore said.
While Brown and former Ole Miss wide receiver DK Metcalf have made big names for themselves early in their NFL careers neither was taken in the first round.
Moore will be the sixth Ole Miss wide receiver drafted since 2014. In that same window pass-catching tight ends Evan Engram and Dawson Knox have also been drafted.
Laquon Treadwell is the only Ole Miss wide receiver to be drafted in the first round.
Treadwell went with the 23rd pick to the Vikings in 2016. A year later Engram went with the 23rd pick to the Giants.
“I’m just all-around. I take pride in my routes, I take pride in how I play. I’m a very hard worker. Whatever team I get drafted to I’m going to be the hardest worker on the team right away,” Moore said.