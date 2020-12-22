Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore was named first-team All-SEC when league coaches released their all-conference selections Tuesday.
Though he opted out of the Rebels’ last game, Moore leads the nation in receptions per game (10.8) and receiving yards per game (149.1).
Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy – who had a 100-yard kick return touchdown in the Rebels’ final game at LSU – was named to the second team as the all-purpose player.
Mississippi State guard Charles Cross, wide receiver Jaden Walley and defensive back Emmanuel Forbes were named to the all-freshman team.
MSU has placed at least one player on the all-freshman team for 20 of the last 21 seasons. Three selections are the most since four MSU players were recognized in 2009. That group included future NFL players Johnthan Banks and Fletcher Cox.
Moore is joined on the first team by Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith who ranks second to Moore in both categories.
Smith was named the SEC’s offensive player of the year.
Alabama players won most of the other major awards too.