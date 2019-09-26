Mooreville’s football team has been put on restrictive probation by the Mississippi High School Activities Association and will not be eligible for the playoffs this season, pending an appeal.
During last week’s 38-7 loss at New Albany, Mooreville players and coaches walked off the field with 8:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. That followed three physical altercations and several ejections.
“I made a decision as the coach that I felt was in the best interest of my kids,” Mooreville coach Jimmy Young said.
Because the Troopers left the field before the game ended, the school was fined $500 by the MHSAA and automatically put on probation. Mooreville filed an appeal on Thursday to have the probation lifted.
Mooreville athletics director Roman Doty said he believes Young made the right decision to pull his team off the field, but that it should have been handled differently.
“What we should’ve done was call timeout, gone out there, talked to the officials, talked to the opposing coach,” Doty said. “I think at that point everybody would’ve been in agreement that that wasn’t football that was being played, and we would’ve been better off to just cancel the game at that moment.”
Twelve players – six from each team – were ejected, and they must all sit out four quarters as a result.
The trouble began with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter when a frustrated Mooreville player was ejected for throwing a punch. Shortly thereafter, a full-fledged fight broke out, resulting in multiple ejections.
Another Mooreville player was tossed in the fourth quarter. Doty said that player was shoved after the whistle and did not retaliate, yet both he and a New Albany player were ejected.
“Our kids didn’t start the fight, our kids didn’t leave the bench during the fight, our kids didn’t retaliate when they were being hit,” Doty said. “Our kids did everything they were told to do, and I hate to see them being punished. That’s the reason we are appealing this.”
Mooreville has a 3-2 record entering Friday's game against Mantachie. The Troopers open Division 2-4A play next week against Pontotoc (0-4).
Given the way Mooreville has been playing this year, it has a very good chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The MHSAA executive committee meets next Thursday, and Doty hopes to get a ruling on Mooreville’s appeal shortly thereafter.
“I understand what we did, and I understand there’s penalties associated with that. We’re just asking for a little understanding for the kids’ sake,” Doty said. “If that situation presents itself, we want them to have an opportunity to participate in the playoffs.”
Doty said he spoke with New Albany AD Todd Lott earlier this week and that there are “no ill feelings” between the programs.
“I’m not pointing fingers at New Albany,” Doty said. “The whole demeanor of the game, the environment, it got to a point that coach thought it was going to be best to get them off the field for safety reasons.”