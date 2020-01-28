MOOREVILLE • Allison Moore and her Mooreville Lady Trooper teammates decided things quickly.
They used a four-goal outburst in a 10-minute span Tuesday night to settle the issue on the pitch during the first half of Mooreville’s 7-0 first-round Class 4A playoff win over New Albany.
Moore was instrumental during the critical scoring run as she connected on two goals and gave the Lady Troopers some breathing room going into the half. Moore’s first goal came from about 15 yards out which resulted in the second goal of the match.
“I saw the open gap and I ran into it, I caught the ball and I just took the shot,” Moore said. “It was a good shot and it went in, I’m thankful that it did.”
Moore’s goal came in the 14th minute and followed Josephine Pittman’s goal in the seventh minute to stake the Lady Troopers to the 2-0 advantage.
Molly Parham scored Mooreville’s third goal less than a minute later to up the count to 3-0. Moore added her second goal in the 17th minute off a ball that bounced off a couple of players near the left post which she finished off for the goal and the 4-0 lead.
“The key to the goals was just staying up, having good intensity and a good mindset and knowing that we couldn’t stop,” Moore said.
Anna Grace Ward added the final goal of the first half for Mooreville in the 28th minute for the 5-0 advantage which carried into the halftime.
Ward found net again in the second half with her second goal during the 48th minute.
Adeline Mathis ended the contest with her goal from up top in the 51st minute for the 7-0 decision by mercy rule.
Mooreville (15-3) advances to play West Lauderdale (20-1-3) in the second round.West Lauderdale were 11-0 winners over Raymond and are the defending 4A state champions.
“I think we will have to have a good attitude and stay humble about it,” Moore said of the win and advancing to the next round. “Just keep wanting to get better and striving to keep pushing through all of these hard games.”
New Albany finishes the year 8-13.