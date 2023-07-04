TUPELO – The race for this year’s Green Street Mile title came down to the wire Tuesday morning.
Lukas Dykes and Ethan Knight were neck-and-neck heading down the final stretch, but Dykes had enough in the tank to hold off Knight for the win. Moments later, Courtney Ballard was the first woman to cross the finish line.
“It felt really good,” Dykes said. “My main focus was kind of surge right there at the end, and I believe that’s what I did really well.”
Heading into the race, Dykes was hoping to stay with the leading pack and finish with a time under 4:40. He ended up doing the former but just missed out on the latter, clocking in at 4:42. Toward the end, he realized he was with the leaders and had enough left in the tank to take the lead.
“At that point, it’s like, ‘Oh, I am the front pack, I guess,’” he said. “We’re leading the way, so just give as much as possible and keep running.”
Dykes, 18, just graduated from Mooreville High School, where he captured an individual state title in cross country last fall and another individual title in the 3200-meter event in track and field this spring. He said he’ll be running for Blue Mountain College beginning this fall.
Dykes has run Green Street Mile before, and it’s a fun change of pace for him.
“It was nice seeing all of the other runners out here,” Dykes said. “A big community get-together and everything, just having fun with it, really.”
Ballard wasn’t too far behind Dykes, finishing with a time of 4:54. She said she and her husband do a lot of triathlon events and wanted to support the community.
“I knew some of the women that had run last year, I didn’t know if I could see them this morning,” Ballard said. “...Once I passed the first girl, I knew I was OK.”
Upon crossing the finish line, Ballard collapsed on the ground.
“I was really exhausted, I think I ate a little too much this morning, so I felt it coming up,” Ballard said. “I just needed to take a minute and not throw up.”
