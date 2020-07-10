Baden Honeycutt turned out to be a pretty good soccer coach.
Seven years ago he was an assistant basketball coach at Mooreville. When the school needed a coach for the boys and girls soccer teams, Honeycutt was asked to take it on.
He had played select soccer growing up but never expected to coach the sport. What he found was that basketball and soccer have a lot in common as far as drills and strategies.
“I was able to use that knowledge of basketball and go into coaching soccer,” Honeycutt said. “A lot of YouTube videos, a lot of reading books – a lot of that was very helpful.”
After seven seasons, the 37-year-old Honeycutt has resigned to take an assistant principal’s job at Mooreville Elementary. He compiled an overall record of 151-96-4, including a 102-32-2 mark with the girls team.
He led the girls to the playoffs seven times and the boys four times.
Honeycutt said he wasn’t looking for another job but couldn’t turn down this opportunity when it came. Two of his three children attend Mooreville and his wife, Laura, teaches at the high school.
That didn’t mean it was an easy decision.
“It was one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do was sit in front of my teams and tell them, after this weird year, that I would be stepping down,” Honeycutt said.
Honeycutt was named the Daily Journal Girls Soccer Coach of the Year in 2017. That season, the Lady Troopers went 18-2 and reached the Class 1A/2A/3A state semifinals, one of three trips they made to the semis under Honeycutt.
He won’t rule out a return to coaching someday. But for now, Honeycutt believes he needs to take this new path.
“I loved coaching, I loved the kids,” he said. “I loved game days and getting ready for games and preparing and the strategy behind it. But as of right now I feel like this is where the Lord is taking my ministry in what I’m doing.
“I won’t say never, but right now I’m excited about my new position and transitioning into administration.”