MOOREVILLE – Dawson Phillips didn’t feel like celebrating the miracle, but when he got it he and his teammates took it from there.
Phillips, Mooreville’s sophomore quarterback, threw one up and let his receiver make a play in the final seconds of the first half.
The ball was tipped up by a Kossuth defender, and Blake Patterson grabbed it for a touchdown. The Troopers went on to defeat Kossuth 28-14 at Mooreville Friday night.
Kossuth (1-2) took an 8-6 lead on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Brock Seago with 6 minutes, 21 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Troopers (2-1) gained possession at their 22 just 3:29 before halftime. Patterson’s catch came on fourth down from the Kossuth 20 and capped a 78-yard drive.
“It was a miracle throw. I didn’t really want to celebrate it because I didn’t feel like happy with myself. The first half I really wasn't believing in myself,” Phillips said. “I really believe in my receivers, and I believe they can make good plays.”
Phillips teamed up with Patterson for an 18-yard touchdown off a play-action pass to give Mooreville a 6-0 lead at the 10:26 mark of the second quarter.
Phillips was 22 for 31 for 325 yards with three touchdowns including a 32-yarder to Donovan Caldwell in the middle of the third quarter to put the Troopers up 20-8. He threw two interceptions, both in the first half.
The big lead allowed Mooreville coach Jimmy Young to put the ball in the hands of versatile Kha’sen Mitchell, who rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, all in the second half. He also had eight catches for 154 yards playing receiver exclusively in the first half.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Mitchell’s tackle-breaking 33-yard touchdown run put the Troopers in run-out-the-clock mode.
Point Man: Mitchell had 246 yards of offense and played special teams too.
Talking Point: “All these boys that have been buying in during these tough years, it’s paying off, all their hard work and dedication to the program.” - Mooreville coach Jimmy Young
Notes
The Mooreville defense posted three tackles for loss in the second quarter.
Kossuth’s Kota Wilhite rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.
Mooreville showed a heavy package with two different linemen in the backfield in red zone situations.