STARKVILLE – Joe Moorhead has made it a point to recruit the state of Mississippi extremely hard.
The effort of Moorhead and his staff to keep the state’s best prospects at home was evidenced during the early signing period on Wednesday. Of Mississippi State’s 22 signees, 17 hailed from programs within the Magnolia State.
“I think it’s important that we dominate our state,” Moorhead said. “I think we’ve done a very, very good job of making sure we keep the top talent at home.”
The Bulldogs brought in eight of the state’s top 20 recruits and 12 of the top 30 according to 247Sports.com. Grenada four-star cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and Philadelphia four-star wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin, who are rated Mississippi’s No. 2 and No. 5 prospects respectively, both signed with MSU.
“My philosophy here has been that we’ve got to do whatever we can to keep the best players in the state of Mississippi home and turn this into a place where they don’t have to go other places,” Moorhead said. “A place where they can be Jeffery Simmons or Kylin Hill where they can be the type of kids that achieve all their dreams athletically, academically and socially at their state university and turn this into a championship program.”
In his first three classes, Moorhead has signed 67 percent (44 of 66) of his players from programs within Mississippi’s borders. So far in the 2020 class, a dozen of the Bulldogs’ signees come from the state’s high school ranks while the other five are junior college products of the Magnolia State.
“It’s frustrating sometimes because you want to offer them all but you can’t,” Moorhead said. “There’s some that are good enough but you can’t offer them because of needs or numbers. But I promise you that we’re doing our dangdest to make sure that this thing starts inside out and we’re evaluating and developing relationships and doing our best to keep the best in-state kids at home.”
Moorhead has already gotten a head start on the next two classes as well. Two of MSU’s three commitments for 2021 come from Mississippi while its lone 2022 pledge is Tupelo tight end Jacarius Clayton.