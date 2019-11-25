STARKVILLE • Last year was Joe Moorhead’s first foray into the annual Battle for the Golden Egg between Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
By the time Moorhead and his Bulldogs left Oxford with a 35-3 victory and possession of the Golden Egg Trophy, the MSU head coach felt as though he had been fully indoctrinated into the rivalry.
The 2018 Egg Bowl featured a fight that led to the ejection of four players as well as a postgame scrum between the two teams which also involved Moorhead having a heated verbal exchange with members of the Rebels’ administration on the field.
“I don’t think you really understand it until you’re in it,” Moorhead said. “Leading up to the game, I think I got a pretty decent idea but once the game started – and obviously and unfortunately afterward – you got a true sense of what the rivalry means.”
Walk the line
Moorhead is hoping to keep all of the action within the confines and rules of the game on Thursday without having things spill over the way they did a year ago.
“You need to play this game with controlled passion and controlled aggression,” Moorhead said. “We need to let our play speak for us between the whistles, not before the game or after the game. You can’t let the excitement and the rivalry and all those things that go into it take away from your preparation and execution.”
Moorhead won’t try to tone down his team’s instinctive intensity towards their in-state rivals. But he doesn’t want those feelings to cloud their judgments while trying to execute the game plan they’ve installed for this week.
“You don’t want to minimize the emotional component of it because the kids are going to be fired up by nature,” Moorhead said. “I don’t know that there’s anything you can necessarily do to get them anymore riled up.
“But all the pregame talk and chatter and all the Knute Rockne fist through the chalkboard speeches are going to wear out in about a series and a half and you’re going to have to fall back on your preparation and the game is going to be dictated by the execution.”