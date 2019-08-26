STARKVILLE • On Friday, the NCAA announced that 10 Mississippi State football players and one men’s basketball player were involved in academic misconduct involving a former part-time tutor and an online chemistry class.
As a result, both programs received three years probation along with several other penalties – including expected suspensions for the student-athletes involved.
During his weekly press conference on Monday, MSU head football coach Joe Moorhead refused to disclose which players were involved or what their punishments will be.
“I’m not going to get into specifics on that,” Moorhead told reporters. “There’s a lot of moving parts to it. We’ll kind of take that on a game-by-game basis.”
The Bulldogs open the season against Louisiana in New Orleans on Saturday and Moorhead said that any suspended players for that game will be announced prior to the 11 a.m. kickoff.
“Whether it’s a suspension or an injury, you sort of sit in on a Sunday morning and look at the people who are available and make the necessary adjustments to the depth chart and the schemes,” Moorhead said.
The Bulldogs’ coach expressed disappointment in having his players associated in a matter such as this, but said he believes those involved now understand the gravity of the situation in which they created.
“You work in a profession where 18- to 21-year-old kids are forced to make decisions on a daily basis,” Moorhead said. “They were presented with a situation, made a poor choice and have to deal with the consequences.”
Moorhead is entering his second season as the Bulldogs’ coach and this recent turn of events has not deterred him from the job he was hired to do.
“This incident or episode hasn’t done anything to quell my belief or desire to achieve great successes at Mississippi State nor has it affected recruiting or anything else,” Moorhead said. “It was something that happened and was acknowledged and we’re going to move on from it and be better from it.”