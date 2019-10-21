STARKVILLE – Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead was excited about the energy and passion his team played with in a 36-13 loss to No. 2 LSU on Saturday night.
But when Moorhead went into the office the following morning to review the film with his staff, he couldn’t help but have some regrets about what could have been.
“Watching the film, there were a ton of missed opportunities throughout that game in all three phases that would’ve made it a much closer game,” Moorhead said. “I’m not saying it would’ve been a win, but this is not coach speak - there were a bunch of plays left on the field that certainly would’ve given us more of a chance.”
As the Bulldogs begin preparations to play at Texas A&M this week, Moorhead has issued a challenge to his team to showcase the same consistency on Saturday that they practice with during the week.
“Right now on offense, defense and special teams, it’s not the ability to it’s the consistency to,” Moorhead said. “We are showing in spurts that when we’re locked in, have energy and are playing hard and executing in a manner that’s consistent with how we’ve been coached and how we practice then we’re able to compete with anybody in the country as we showed on Saturday.”
Some of MSU’s inconsistencies coincide with the suspensions that have been an ongoing issue all season. The Bulldogs have 10 players – including two starters and five from the two-deep depth chart – that are expected to miss eight games due to their involvement in academic misconduct in an online chemistry course with a former part-time tutor.
Those suspensions have created a trickle down affect in all three phases that State has had to overcome in five of its first seven games so far.
“Part of that is a myriad of extenuating circumstances that we had entering the season which really affects our depth at a bunch of different positions along with our injuries and relative inexperience,” Moorhead said. “The percentage of guys that we have playing in prominent roles right now that are either true freshmen, redshirt freshmen or true sophomores is very high.”