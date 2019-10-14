STARKVILLE • Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead stood behind the same podium that he does most Mondays during the season, preparing to conduct his weekly press conference.
But instead of reviewing last week’s game and looking ahead to the next, Moorhead used that platform to address the current state of the program following back-to-back losses in an unprompted opening statement.
“Coaching in the SEC for about a year and a half now in a lot of ways has been a humbling experience,” Moorhead said. “I don’t think you get to the level where I am without a certain level of success and confidence. But this game and the SEC has a way of keeping you honest.”
Moorhead’s most recent dose of reality came last weekend when the Bulldogs lost 20-10 to a Tennessee team that had only won once all season after having two full weeks to prepare for the game.
“At the end of the day, there’s no excuse,” Moorhead said. “We were out-coached and out-played with 13 days to prepare. We need to, we can and we will be better because our program and our fans deserve it. As the head coach, it’s my responsibility that happens. It falls squarely on my shoulders.”
Moorhead went 8-5 on the field in his first season in Starkville last year despite having the nation’s No. 1 defense. This year, MSU is 3-3 at the midway point of the season having lost two games in which the Bulldogs were favored as well as a 33-point pummeling at then-No. 7 Auburn.
“It takes time to build special things,” Moorhead said. “I know it’s not apparent with our performance on the field (last) week and against Auburn but from a long term thing, I couldn’t be more excited. I know for a fact as I stand here that it can, it will and is going to happen.”
Moorhead said he sympathizes with the frustrations expressed by some of State’s fan base and is working diligently to correct the mistakes that have been made and get the program back on track.
Soul-crushing losses
“Nothing means more to me than to bring a consistently successful, championship level program to Mississippi State,” Moorhead said. “Every waking moment of my life not spent with my family is utilized in an effort to make it happen. That’s what makes losing games so difficult because of the investment. It’s not just a loss, it crushes your soul.
“I’m certainly not a Bible- thumper by any means, but I am a man of God and I do believe I was led to this path at Mississippi State over other opportunities to achieve great things. I remain steadfast in my belief that we’re going to do it.”